New tool educates on drinking water safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- All you need is your zip code and the “What’s In My Water” tool will show you what chemicals have been reported in the drinking water around your neighborhood.

The tool, developed by NYPIRG, also indicates whether or not those chemicals are carcinogens, or cancer-causing.

NYPIRG launched the state-wide website Tuesday. It was developed with the help of a $60,000 grant from The Park Foundation.

“We created the ‘What’s In My Water’ tool to cut through the murky federal reporting,” explained Program Director Megan Ahearn.

The information available on the tool has always been public record, but NYPIRG designed a way for New Yorkers to access it more easily.

The tool is free and can be used online or from your mobile device.

Click here to check the water safety near you