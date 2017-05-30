New tool educates on drinking water safety

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- All you need is your zip code and the “What’s In My Water” tool will show you what chemicals have been reported in the drinking water around your neighborhood.

The tool, developed by NYPIRG, also indicates whether or not those chemicals are carcinogens, or cancer-causing.

NYPIRG launched the state-wide website Tuesday. It was developed with the help of a $60,000 grant from The Park Foundation.

“We created the ‘What’s In My Water’ tool to cut through the murky federal reporting,” explained Program Director Megan Ahearn.

The information available on the tool has always been public record, but NYPIRG designed a way for New Yorkers to access it more easily.

The tool is free and can be used online or from your mobile device.

Click here to check the water safety near you 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s