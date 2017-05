NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara Falls Common Council approved $35,000 for a June 15 stunt over Niagara Falls that will feature the wife of famed Niagara Falls tightrope-walker Nik Wallenda.

Erendira Wallenda, an acrobat, plans to dangle by her teeth from a helicopter over the falls on June 15, the five-year anniversary of Nik’s stunt.

The Common Council approved the funding four to one.