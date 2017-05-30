Niagara Falls man charged with taking $1,900 worth of scratch-off tickets

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls man has been charged with fourth degree grand larceny after taking $1,900 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from a City of Tonawanda convenience store where he worked.

Lawrence Janese III, 26, of Porter Road, took the tickets from a 7-Eleven store on Niagara Street where he had been working on May 27.

City of Tonawanda Police detectives found that some of the stolen tickets were being cashed in at various convenience stores in Niagara Falls.

According to police reports, Janese was located Monday at a Niagara Falls convenience store on Portage Road, where he he admitted to taking the tickets due to “financial issues”.

He was held for arraignment.

