NY: $7M for homeowners hit by Lake Ontario flooding

GREECE, N.Y. (AP modified) — New York state is making $7 million available to help homeowners recover from flooding along the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the funding Monday. Homeowners will be able to get up to $40,000 in aid. They’ll apply through municipal governments or housing organizations.

The Democratic governor previously announced the state would provide $10 million to municipalities and $5 million in small business grants for flood recovery.

State senators have approved a measure that would provide $20 million in grants to property owners and the same amount for municipalities. The proposal has been sent to the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Cuomo signed legislation Monday that lets municipalities apply immediately for emergency loans under a separate, $2.5 billion clean-water infrastructure program approved in the state budget last month.

Boaters will have to slow down to 5 mph (8.05 kph) within 600 feet (183 meters) of Lake Ontario’s New York shoreline after the governor ordered the measure to fight flood damage.

Cuomo announced the new speed limit Monday. It usually applies within 100 feet (30 meters) of shore.