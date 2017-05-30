Pembroke community remembers math teacher killed in ATV accident

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A school in Genesee County is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher, killed in an accident in the Southern Tier.

The Pembroke Central School District mourning flag flew outside school buildings Tuesday in honor of Dawn Krol, 33.

Krol, a math teacher from Clarence was killed when her ATV overturned on Sunday on Eastland Road in Yorkshire.

Detectives with the Cattaragus County Sheriff’s Office say she was alone when the crash happened, and wasn’t found for at least 15 minutes.

She was taken to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and ECMC where she died from internal injuries.

Krol, was an Algebra teacher and freshmen class Advisor who formerly taught at Western New York Maritime Charter School in Buffalo.

She’d been teaching at Pembroke for about a year. Friends, family and former students remembered Krol with multiple posts on social media, many saying she will be remembered for her service and spirit.

Friends say they will miss her smile, and love for her students, family and friends. Her death hits this community hard, especially for one of her closest childhood friends who tells us she would do anything for her community.

Erin Clancy McGrath said, “She was always outgoing, a contagious smile. She was always smiling she was always happy. Her family meant the world to her: her nieces her nephews. Even my children they were calling her Aunt Dawn. She would just do about anything for anybody. She would bend over backwards she would help her students if they were in trouble.”

Her wake will be this Friday from 2 to 4PM and 6 to 8PM at the Kloc funeral home in West Seneca. The funeral will be Saturday morning at 9:30AM, also at Kloc. It is open to the public.