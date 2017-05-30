Riders getting ready for Tour de Cure this weekend

News 4 Staff Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of cyclists are spending their final days training for this weekend’s “Tour de Cure.”

They’ll take to the streets of Niagara Falls on Saturday to raise money and awareness in the fight against diabetes.

New this year, Reddy Bike Buffalo has partnered with the American Diabetes Association to make sure everybody has a chance to ride.

News 4’s Jordan Williams and Brittni Smallwood will be hosting the event on Saturday.

Those interested in taking part in it can sign up online here or register in person.

The first riders will take off around 7 a.m., and the shorter routes continue throughout the morning.

See more from Jordan in the video above.

