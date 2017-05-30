Sheriff: K-9 finds 31 hidden bags of heroin during traffic stop

TOWN OF COVINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A dog used by law enforcement officers was able to find more than 30 bags of heroin inside a vehicle’s engine compartment, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office says.

Warsaw resident Scott Moulton, 45, was stopped by Sheriff’s deputies in the Town of Covington on Friday.

Deputies say he was speeding, and during the stop, they claim he displayed signs of drug use.

After failing roadside sobriety tests, he was arrested.

A deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, and his K9 partner, Hondo, came to the scene to search Moulton’s vehicle after the arrest.

During the search, Hondo alerted officers to the car’s hood. Inside of the engine compartment’s air filter housing, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office says 31 glassine bags containing heroin were found.

At the Sheriff’s office, Moulton underwent a drug influence evaluation. When the evaluation was finished, an expert said Moulton had been impaired by multiple drug categories.

Moulton faces multiple charges related to DWAI and drug possession with intent to sell.

Following arraignment, Moulton was taken to the Wyoming County Jail on $10,000 bail. He will be back in court on June 19.