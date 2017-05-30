Shocking surveillance video shows fatal hit and run on Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shocking surveillance video shows the moment 60-year-old Arthur Redrick was struck and killed while crossing Bailey Ave around 6:40 Friday night.

“You can see where he seen the car coming, he tried to get away. It’s hard to even look at it,” said Bryant Zeigler, Arthur’s nephew.

The driver took off. Now a small memorial rests on Bailey Avenue and Lang Street in Buffalo where Redrick’s life was tragically cut short.

Police are still trying to figure out who was behind the wheel.

“The fact that the driver left the scene is what hurts the most. You had no sympathy for my family, you had no heart, you just didn’t care,” said Bryshya Zeigler, Arthur’s niece.

In the surveillance video it’s clear the driver was traveling fast. Family members say that’s a common sight on Bailey Ave.

“If you go there right now you’ll see cars just flying by,” said Bryant Zeigler.

“There honestly needs to be something there. There’s no stop sign, there’s no lights right there. If you want to cross under the lights you have to walk all the way to Delevan,” said Bryshya Zeigler.

The suspected vehicle is described as a newer model Ford edge with tinted windows and a glass roof, with liberty yellow license plates. Police say it should have heavy front end damage and damage to the windshield.

“Rhere’s no bringing him back but we can stop this from happening to the next person definitely on that corner there,” said Bryant Zeigler.

Family members say Redrick was a good uncle, cousin and brother. He loved going to St Luke’s Mission of Mercy church in Buffalo.

“He go to church everyday. not just on Sunday’s. Art when to church everyday,” said Bryant Zeigler.

“He was one of the ones, you just gotta love him he’s uncle Arthy,” said Bryshya Zeigler.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who has information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call 911.

Arthur’s family has started a gofundme page to help cover funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/rest-in-paradise-arthur-redrick