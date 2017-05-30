Three pedestrians struck in four car accident in town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three pedestrians were struck in a four-vehicle accident on Porter Road Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. in the 7900 block of Porter Road.

Two people were working on a car that was in the driveway of a Porter Road residence. Another individual was inside of the vehicle being worked on.

The person inside of the parked car was taken to ECMC with serious injuries, Town of Niagara Police said.

One other person was taken to ECMC and another to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital, but no other serious injuries were reported.

The accident is still under investigation, and charges are pending.