TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 14th Avenue in North Tonawanda will be closed two days

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – 14th Avenue between Oliver Street and Gilmore Avenue will be closed for the next two days for a water line replacement, it was announced Tuesday.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
