Traffic stop for speeding turns into police chase, suspect’s car in ditch

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Clarence man was charged early Tuesday morning with unlawfully fleeing a police vehicle and other charges following a pursuit which ended when he crashed into a ditch on Transit Road.

Glenn Gafter, 52, of Clarence, was also charged with obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Gafter’s vehicle, which had been traveling northbound on Transit Road in Clarence, for speeding. When the deputy returned to her car to conduct an investigation, Gafter started his vehicle and fled.

Other Erie County Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit, which ended when Gafter crashed into a roadside ditch.

Gafter is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment in Clarence Town Court.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s