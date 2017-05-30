Traffic stop for speeding turns into police chase, suspect’s car in ditch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Clarence man was charged early Tuesday morning with unlawfully fleeing a police vehicle and other charges following a pursuit which ended when he crashed into a ditch on Transit Road.

Glenn Gafter, 52, of Clarence, was also charged with obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Gafter’s vehicle, which had been traveling northbound on Transit Road in Clarence, for speeding. When the deputy returned to her car to conduct an investigation, Gafter started his vehicle and fled.

Other Erie County Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit, which ended when Gafter crashed into a roadside ditch.

Gafter is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment in Clarence Town Court.