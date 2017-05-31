18-year-old arrested for stabbing in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An 18-year-old Dunkirk man has been arrested in connection with a May 20 stabbing on East Fourth Street and Park Avenue.

Christopher D. Cancel-Vasquez, 18, of South Zebra Street, was charged with first degree assault Tuesday after turning himself in to Dunkirk Police on an arrest warrant.

On May 20, Dunkirk Police responded to Brooks Hospital for a report of a stabbing victim. The victim, a 33-year-old man from Dunkirk, was able to give officers a statement about the incident, including identifying Cancel-Vasquez as the suspect.

According to police reports, the accident occurred when a verbal confrontation turned physical. During the incident, Cancel-Vasquez allegedly produced a knife, cutting the victim in his lower left abdomen. The suspect fled the scene and the victim was taken to Brooks Hospital before being flown to ECMC for treatment.

Cancel-Vasquez was taken into custody and arraigned Tuesday. Bail was set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 property bond.

