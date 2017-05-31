Audi of America is the first company approved to test self-driving car in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Audi of America, Inc., is the first company approved to perform a self-driving vehicle demonstration in New York State.

The first autonomous demonstration in state history will begin in the city of Albany near the State Capitol on June 13.

The New York State budget for 2017-2018 included new legislation allowing for the testing of autonomous vehicles through a year-long pilot program.

The vehicle which Audi plans to demonstrate is a Level 3 autonomous vehicle, meaning that it is capable of safely allowing hands-free driving at posted highway speeds, but requiring a person to take it over if necessary. The vehicle has already logged thousands of miles on highways across the U.S. safely.

Two trained engineers will be in the vehicle to monitor the system and ensure safety, one in the front and one in the back of the vehicle.

“This emerging technology has the potential to decrease accidents and save lives on our roadways, and with this approval we are one step closer to a safer and stronger New York for all,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.