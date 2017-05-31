Audi of America is the first company approved to test self-driving car in New York State

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Audi of America, Inc., is the first company approved to perform a self-driving vehicle demonstration in New York State.

The first autonomous demonstration in state history will begin in the city of Albany near the State Capitol on June 13.

The New York State budget for 2017-2018 included new legislation allowing for the testing of autonomous vehicles through a year-long pilot program.

The vehicle which Audi plans to demonstrate is a Level 3 autonomous vehicle, meaning that it is capable of safely allowing hands-free driving at posted highway speeds, but requiring a person to take it over if necessary. The vehicle has already logged thousands of miles on highways across the U.S. safely.

Two trained engineers will be in the vehicle to monitor the system and ensure safety, one in the front and one in the back of the vehicle.

“This emerging technology has the potential to decrease accidents and save lives on our roadways, and with this approval we are one step closer to a safer and stronger New York for all,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s