BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Comedian and television host Bill Maher is coming to Shea’s this Fall.

The New Jersey native, who is known for his political and religious commentary, will perform at the theater on November 12.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. and cost between $39 and $129, plus fees.

They can be bought online at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-(800) 745-3000 or by going to the Shea’s box office in person.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.