Buffalo Charter School creates scholarship in honor of Dawn Krol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hearts are heavy at Western New York Maritime Charter School, where students and friends are remembering Dawn Krol.

The Algebra Teacher, 33, was killed in an ATV accident over the weekend.

In a school wear a military grade uniform is mandatory everyday, everyone at Maritime Charter School is dressed down Wednesday. Its’ a part of a fundraiser to raise money for a scholarship all in honor of Krol. Students can donate to wear street clothes to school instead of their uniforms.

Tyler woods, A Junior, didn’t have Krol as a teacher, but still knew her well. He said, “Ms. Krol’s voice was something crazy, something special.”

Telmadi Telemin, a Junior had Krol for Freshman year Algebra. She said, “You knew she loved teaching, you knew that’s what she was born to do.”

Although most recently a teacher in the Pembroke Central School District, she spent six years of her career at Maritime. Co-workers say she was a known presence throughout these halls. “You didn’t even have to turn around, you would just hear her voice and just know that’s Ms. Krol just yelling at everybody to get to class,” said Senior Cameron Cahill.

“She always had a smile on her face, and she was always loud and energetic and she was always wearing purple, that was her color; purple,” said Telemin.

Whether you took her algebra class, or you didn’t, she made sure she knew every student, and you knew her tough love. Telemin said, “Once you get the “Mama Krol look,” you’re either going to be in trouble, or you better stop doing what you were doing! And it was just amazing to know how much she cared and loved you.”

Co-workers say some of the students don’t always have support at home, so for many she filled that role. Meaghan Romano, a Social Studies Teacher at the school said, “Dawn was an asset no matter how we used her, she was going to bring value and everyone’s life would be improved.”

Starting this year at graduation, A STEM scholarship will be passed on every year in her honor. Cahill said, “The values and impact she’s had on our lives, we’re going to carry on to our children and our peers, so I feel like there should be comfort in knowing, that even though she’s not here with us, the compassion she showed us is going to be transitioned on to others.”

And if these students could say just one more thing to “Mama Krol” they would tell her, “Thank you for pushing all of us, and thank you for always being there because her door was always open,” said Telemin.

Commandant at WNY Maritime Charter School, Catherine Oldenburg said, “There is something about Maritime that stays with you, and she stays with us as well.”

The scholarship will be given to a student who succeeds in math class.

The dress down day raised more than $500. Donations also can be made on the school’s website. You can find a link to the scholarship here.

Outside donations can be sent to WNY Maritime Charter School, Attn: Dawn Krol Scholarship Fund, 266 Genesee St, Buffalo NY 14204.

If you’re interested in funeral information: Calling hours are this Friday from 2-4 P.M.And 6-8 P.M. At Paul Kloc Blossom Chapels in West Seneca.

The funeral will be on Saturday at 9:30 A.M. at the same location.