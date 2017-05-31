Fake ID, underage drinking sweeps will be held at New York State concerts this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Law enforcement will be cracking down on underage drinking and fake ID usage at summer concerts across New York State this year.

New York State Police and DMV Investigators will partner with local law enforcement agencies to conduct “sweeps” at outdoor concerts this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wendesday.

The 2017 summer concert crackdown has already began, with 12 arrests made at the Brad Paisley concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center May 18 and 55 arrests made at the Future concert at Darien Lake May 24.

Fraudulent licenses from New York, Rhode Island, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida were recovered from both concerts.

Operation Prevent Investigators will continue to conduct sweeps at venues this summer including SPAC, Darien Lake, Jones Beach, Canalside in Buffalo, CMAC in Canandaigua and the Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse, as well as other events where underage concertgoers are likely to gather.

During the concert season, DMV investigators will work with the State Liquor Authority and law enforcement entities to check identification documents. People under the age of 21 found to be using fake IDs or false documents to purchase alcohol can be arrested and risk having their license revoked for a minimum of 90 days or up to one year.

Portable document verification machines are being used to conduct forensic examinations of suspect documents using white light, UV light, and infrared light sources.

“New York offers some of the nation’s greatest summer concert venues, and with the launch of this program, we will crack down on underage drinking at these concerts to help prevent bad decisions and stop avoidable tragedies,” Cuomo said. “Make no mistake, using a fake ID is illegal and the consequences that come with it just aren’t worth it.”