Former Orleans County teacher sentenced on child pornography charges

By Published:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Orleans County teacher has been sentenced on child pornography charges.

Steven Choi, 42, of Rochester, was sentenced to time served and 15 years of supervised release in U.S. District Court.

According to U.S. Attorney Tiffany H. Lee, who handled the case, the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force identified the defendant accessing child pornography online. A forensic examination of that computer recovered sexually explicit photos of prepubescent girls.

Choi had been an English teacher with the Holley Central School District. He is no longer employed by the district.

Choi was charged in July 2016.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s