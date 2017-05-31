Former Orleans County teacher sentenced on child pornography charges

Related Coverage Orleans County teacher accused of child porn possession

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Orleans County teacher has been sentenced on child pornography charges.

Steven Choi, 42, of Rochester, was sentenced to time served and 15 years of supervised release in U.S. District Court.

According to U.S. Attorney Tiffany H. Lee, who handled the case, the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force identified the defendant accessing child pornography online. A forensic examination of that computer recovered sexually explicit photos of prepubescent girls.

Choi had been an English teacher with the Holley Central School District. He is no longer employed by the district.

Choi was charged in July 2016.