Four welfare fraud arrests announced in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four people were arrested on separate welfare fraud charges over the past week in Niagara County, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

All four defendants were released on appearance tickets.

Katherine Terry, 26, of Niagara Falls, was charged with fourth degree grand larceny and first degree offering a false instrument for filing. She has a return court date of 9:30 a.m. June 19 in Lockport City Court.

Robert Greenwald, 63, of Niagara Falls, was charged with fourth degree grand larceny, fourth degree welfare fraud, and first degree offering a false instrument for filing. He’s expected to return to Lockport City Court 9:30 a.m. June 21.

Sarah Andes, 33, of Lockport, was charged with fourth degree grand larceny and three counts of first degree offering a false instrument for filing. She has a return date of 9:30 a.m. June 19 in Lockport City Court.

Elizabeth Carmichael, 48, of Newfane, was charged with fourth degree grand larceny and first degree offering a false instrument for filing. She is expected to return to Lockport City Court 9:30 a.m. June 21.