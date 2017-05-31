Lockport man, 23, charged with child pornography possession

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lockport man has been charged with possession of child pornography via criminal complaint.

Sterling Jones, 23, of Lockport, made an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge and is being held in custody.

According to U.S. Attorney Jonathan Cantil, who is handling the case, the FBI’s CyberTipLine received a report about an account on DropBox, Inc., which belonged to the defendant, in March 2017. On April 7, a federal search warrant was executed at Jones’ Grand Street apartment. During the search, officers seized Jones’ cell phone. During a forensic analysis of the phone, investigators discovered a second DropBox account which contained approximately 295 videos and 11 images of child pornography, some depicting prepubescent children.

If convicted, Jones could face up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.