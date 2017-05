BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was hospitalized following a vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Buffalo.

Police in the city say a vehicle was traveling east on LaSalle Ave. when it struck a Jeep that was going north on Orleans St.

The driver of the Jeep, who was identified as a 25-year-old man, was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

No one has been charged as of Wednesday morning.