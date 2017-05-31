NY’s largest student triathlon held in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – More than 400 students ran, biked, and swam to the finish line Wednesday during New York State’s largest elementary school triathlon in Lancaster.

The event challenged students in grades three through six to swim 30 to 60 yards, bike for one mile, and run for a half-mile on school grounds at William Street School.

Organizers of the event said that it gives students a chance to get away from TV, cell phone, and computer screens.

“In society with the computers and the cellular devices, a lot of us sit around, so getting the kids moving and showing them a life long event with their parents is a wonderful thing,” Dave Serotte, team member organizer said.

Wednesday’s event was the seventh annual Lancaster Triathlon.