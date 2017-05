NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Rapids Theatre will host Queens of the Stone Age on Thursday, June 22.

The rock band will perform at the Niagara Falls venue at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $39.50 in advance, and $45 on the day of the show if they are available. They go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

Those interested in buying tickets can go to the Rapids Theatre box office, ticketfly.com or call (877) 435-9849.

Doors for the show open at 6:30 p.m.