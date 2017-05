HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Level 2 sex offender was charged with failing to report his address change last week.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office arrested Miguel Dejesus on May 23.

Dejesus faces a felony charge that stems from his February eviction in Holland. Authorities say he never reported his address change after that.

Dejesus was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and was released following his arraignment.