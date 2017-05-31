Sheriff: Parents accused of endangering 3-year-old found outside while they slept

FORESTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two parents from Forestville are accused of endangering the welfare of a child after their young son was found alone, playing outside.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office went to an address on King Rd. to check on a child.

The three-year-old was seen playing outside, but no adults were around.

The Sheriff’s office investigated the scene, and they say the child’s parents Timothy Taylor, 40, and Julie Taylor, 38, were sleeping inside their home.

Both parents were ticketed and will appear in Town of Hanover Court at a later date.