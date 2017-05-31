Sheriff: Parents accused of endangering 3-year-old found outside while they slept

By Published:

FORESTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two parents from Forestville are accused of endangering the welfare of a child after their young son was found alone, playing outside.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office went to an address on King Rd. to check on a child.

The three-year-old was seen playing outside, but no adults were around.

The Sheriff’s office investigated the scene, and they say the child’s parents Timothy Taylor, 40, and Julie Taylor, 38, were sleeping inside their home.

Both parents were ticketed and will appear in Town of Hanover Court at a later date.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s