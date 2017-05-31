Tenth suspect in Wellsville meth ring case sentenced

Related Coverage Over a dozen indicted in Wellsville meth ring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Scio woman has been sentenced on methamphetamine manufacturing charges in U.S. District Court.

Elizabeth J. Schreiber, 37, of Scio, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on charges of conspiracy to manufacture, possessing with intent to distribute. and distributing meth.

Schrieber is the tenth defendant to be convicted in this case, out of 12 people total arrested.

According to assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan T. Cullinane, who is handling the case, Schreiber purchased products containing pseudoephedrine, an integral ingredient in the methamphetamine manufacturing process. Because there are restrictions on purchasing significant quantities of products containing pseudoephedrine, Schreiber only only purchased small quantities of the products, a practice known as “smurfing”. She made the purchases between Jan. 2011 and late 2014.