UKRAINE (WIVB) — Nearby cars and buildings were damaged when a water main exploded in Ukraine, and it was caught on camera.

When the main exploded, the ground was torn and rocks and debris were sent into the air, leaving a 64-foot hole in the ground.

Just after that, muddy water was seen flooding the streets. No one was hurt.

According to officials, tests were being carried out on a main that was not used for nearly four decades.