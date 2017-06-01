15-year-old from Town of Tonawanda missing

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are looking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Lizsandra Rivera was last seen on Tuesday around 4 p.m.

She is described a Hispanic, 5’7″ and roughly 175 pounds. Rivera has brown eyes and wavy dark brown hair.

Rivera is known to have friends in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood.

Anyone who has seen her or has any other information related to her whereabouts can call police at (716) 879-6613 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.