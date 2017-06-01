15-year-old from Town of Tonawanda missing

By Published:

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are looking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Lizsandra Rivera was last seen on Tuesday around 4 p.m.

She is described a Hispanic, 5’7″ and roughly 175 pounds. Rivera has brown eyes and wavy dark brown hair.

Rivera is known to have friends in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood.

Anyone who has seen her or has any other information related to her whereabouts can call police at (716) 879-6613 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s