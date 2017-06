Related Coverage 3 teens admit to attempted murder after stomping 64-year-old man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers, who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, learned their fate Thursday.

Aaron Gallon, 18, and Armontae Moss, 16, will each spend seven years behind bars.

Prosecutors say they stomped a 64-year-old man, causing severe physical injuries that included head trauma and skull fractures.

The teens were denied youth offender status, which means they are being treated as adults.

A judge also sentenced them to five years of post-release supervision.