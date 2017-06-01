28-year-old woman missing in Niagara County

SANBORN, N.Y (WIVB) – Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 28-year-old woman.

Andrea M. Swartwood was last seen on May 30 in the area of Hoover Road in Sanborn. She is known to have family and friends in Niagara Falls.

Swartwood is described as 5’5″, 110 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Andrea’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716)438-3393 (24hours) or during normal business hours, Investigator Tracy Steen can be reached at (716)438-3337.