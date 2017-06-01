AP: Gunshots, explosions during attack on tourist resort in Phillippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Gunshots and explosions broke out in a mall, hotel, and casino complex near the Phillipine capital’s airport in the early morning hours (in the Phillipines’ time zone).

Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Complex early Friday after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from the upper floor of the building.

The Philippine national police chief says there is no concrete evidence that the attack on a hotel and casino complex near Manila’s airport is terrorism.

Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa said one gunman is believed to be behind the attack early Friday and is still at large.

Dela Rosa told reporters at the scene that the gunman stole gambling chips, shot an LED monitor and set ablaze gambling tables by pouring gasoline on them. But Dela Rosa says the assailant did not fire at people he met.

Pres. Donald Trump mentioned the attacks in his Thursday afternoon press conference announcing that the U.S. will pull out of a global environmental pact, offering the thoughts and prayers of the American people to those impacted by the attack.

“It is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror,” Trump said.