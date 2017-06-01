AP: Gunshots, explosions during attack on tourist resort in Phillippines

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Smoke rises from a mall, casino and hotel complex in Manila, Philippines in the early hours of Friday June 2, 2017. Witnesses say gunshots and explosions have been heard at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital. (AP Photo)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Gunshots and explosions broke out in a mall, hotel, and casino complex near the Phillipine capital’s airport in the early morning hours (in the Phillipines’ time zone).

Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Complex early Friday after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from the upper floor of the building.

The Philippine national police chief says there is no concrete evidence that the attack on a hotel and casino complex near Manila’s airport is terrorism.

Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa said one gunman is believed to be behind the attack early Friday and is still at large.

Dela Rosa told reporters at the scene that the gunman stole gambling chips, shot an LED monitor and set ablaze gambling tables by pouring gasoline on them. But Dela Rosa says the assailant did not fire at people he met.

Pres. Donald Trump mentioned the attacks in his Thursday afternoon press conference announcing that the U.S. will pull out of a global environmental pact, offering the thoughts and prayers of the American people to those impacted by the attack.

“It is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror,” Trump said.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s