Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band to perform in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will perform in Rochester this September.

The 72-year-old rocker and his band have had a number of hits over the years, including “Turn the Page,” “Hollywood Nights” and “Night Moves.”

Tickets for the Sept. 12 performance at Blue Cross Arena, which is part of the Runaway Train Tour, go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $48 to $88.

Anyone interested in going can buy tickets at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-(800) 745-3000.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Listen to Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band’s “Against the Wind” below: