CUOMO: New York State will continue to cut greenhouse gas emissions in light of Paris accord decision

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State, along with California and Washington, will redouble its efforts against climate change following President Donald Trump’s Thursday announcement that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris accord.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Thursday stating that all government agencies and all public benefit corporations and authorities with government-appointed heads will remain consistent with the greenhouse gas emission-reducing policies in the 2015 State Energy Plan.

The 2015 State Energy Plan calls for a forty-percent reduction in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 to 2030, a commitment to source fifty percent of New York’s electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030, and a 23 percent increase in energy efficiency by 2030.

Each affected entity will also need to adopt a plan for activities and programs to help reduce New York State’s greenhouse gas emissions by March 31, 2018. They’re also directed to implement measures including no- and low-cost operational improvements, retro-commissioning, capital energy efficiency retrofits, and onsite renewable and high-efficiency heat and power projects.

The state DEC and NYSERDA have also been directed to develop an approach to emissions reduction measurement for the affected entities to adopt.

Cuomo called the White House’s decision to abandon the Paris accord “reckless”, with repercussions for the United States and the planet.

“This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change,” Cuomo said. “We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change, which is why I am also signing an Executive Order confirming New York’s leadership role in protecting our citizens, our environment, and our planet.”

