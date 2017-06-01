DMV warns of fake ticket payment scam

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles says a phishing campaign is going around telling people that they must pay a ticket or have their license revoked.

Phishing involves scammers who try to fraudulently steal information from people through electronic mediums.

The fake emails going around say this:

“Dear Driver:

We are writing to inform you that the state police department has notified us that you have several outstanding traffic violations. If you do not make restitution for these infractions within 48 hours, we will be forced to revoke your driver’s license.

To make payment arrangements online, click here.

To refute these tickets, click here.

Sincerely,

The NY DMV”

DMV Deputy Executive Commissioner Terri Egan said “The Department of Motor Vehicles does not send emails urging motorists to pay traffic tickets within 48 hours or lose your license. “It is unfortunate that people use our agency’s name to target innocent consumers. We urge New Yorkers to always remain cautious about opening email attachments or following links, even if they appear to come from legitimate agencies.”

Here are a list of tips, provided by the DMV, to help guard against “phishing” attempts:

Exercise caution with all email communications you receive, including those that purport to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the email was generated from a legitimate source.

Keep an eye out for telltale signs of phishing – poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, the URL does not match that of the legitimate site. If the message does not feel right, chances are, it is not.

Be suspicious of links embedded in an unsolicited email.

Don’t open unexpected email attachments. The attached files may be hiding malicious software.

Don’t send your personal information via email. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through email.

Don’t post sensitive information online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scam.

Use strong passwords – Use a combination of upper- and lower-case letters as well as numbers and symbols when creating a new password. Don’t use your name, birthdate, or common words. Use a different password for each of your accounts.

Find the phone numbers for DMV call centers on the DMV website here.

Sending a message to the Ask DMV a Question service or going to the Division of Consumer Protection website are other options for those seeking information.

To report phishing scams, send a message to spam@uce.gov or reportphishing@antiphishing.org.