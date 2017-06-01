Driving school to the rescue of dad working for truck license



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hiram Rosado is one hard working dad. He is living with 6 of his 7 kids under the same roof, the youngest of his children is seriously ill, his wife, Guelmary has been sick, and Hiram grabs all the overtime he can get.

The Rosado’s put it all on the line so Hiram could take a truck driving course and get a bigger paycheck, But things didn’t work out, and the CDL training school has so far failed to return their money–$3100 which they can’t afford to lose.

Rosado has been dreaming all his life of driving a big rig on the open road, and it would lead to a bigger paycheck, but first Hiram needs a commercial drivers license, “I always wanted my CDL. It makes good money, to better my kids and me–give us a better life.”

Hiram and Guelmary need a higher income more than ever, especially since their youngest child Xavier, 7, has a brain tumor and has required hospitalization.

The Rosado’s finally came up with enough money to pay for Hiram’s CDL training, in February, by borrowing from family and they paid Buffalo CDL Training Institute $3100 for the course.

Guelmary said the owner, William Thygesen, gave Hiram a book, and when she called him the next day, “he said, read the book. There’s no classes, read the book and go to DMV and pass the test.”

But trying to pass a permit test without taking driving lessons first did not make much sense to the Rosado’s, so they asked for their money back, leading to repeated phone calls, and abusive voicemail messages from a man who identified himself as, “Bill from the driving school”.

The Rosado’s contacted Call 4 Action, and did what many others have before them, they took Buffalo CDL Training, and owner William Thygesen to Small Claims Court. Thygesen was a no show and the Rosado’s were awarded a default judgment, but they still don’t know how they are going to get their money back.

That is where Chuck Williams at Stevens Truck Training comes in. Williams learned of the Rosado’s desperate situation and offered Hiram a deeply discounted CDL course.

Hiram’s training has already put him behind the wheel, “I got in the truck for the first time and drove it myself. I am very happy about it.”

The Rosado’s are now looking forward to Hiram completing his course, and if he passes the test, he can realize his lifelong dream of driving the big rigs.

Guelmary is looking to the future with a new sense of optimism, “hopefully a better life, a home. We have been dreaming forever to have our own home.”