Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 18 during Chance the Rapper concert at Darien Lake

The entrance to Darien Lake Theme Park Resort in Darien, N.Y., Saturday, July 9, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Genesee County Police arrested eighteen people at Wednesday’s sold out Chance the Rapper concert at Darien Lake.

All people charged were issued appearance tickets for 4 p.m. June 13 in Darien Court.

Nine people were charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

An 18-year-old Pittsford male was charged with third degree criminal trespass and unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly jumping a fence into the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

A 17-year-old Clarence male was charged with third degree criminal trespassing and second degree criminal impersonation after allegedly being found inside the backstage area of the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return and then using someone else’s identity.

A 20-year-old Fairport male was charged with third degree criminal trespass after allegedly jumping over a fence to enter the concert venue.

A 20 year-old East Rochester male was arrested for third degree criminal trespass after allegedly climbing on top of a concert venue building.

A 22-year-old Webster male was arrested for third degree criminal trespass and second degree harassment after allegedly having been found inside the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return, as well as punching and kicking two Live Nation employees.

A 19-year-old male from Irondequoit was arrested for fourth degree grand larceny, fourth degree criminal mischief, and second degree harassment after sheriff’s deputies say he stole a wallet and damaging another person’s property after elbowing them in the face.

An 18-year-old from Clarence was charged with tresspass after allegedly attempting to re-enter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

A 19-year-old Grand Island female was charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-enter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

 

