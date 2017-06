JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman is facing drug charges after a Thursday morning raid at a home.

As part of their ongoing investigation into narcotics sales and trafficking in the city, Jamestown police raided a residence on W. 10th St. at 5:15 a.m.

Inside the home, police say they found Searcy Fields, 48, as well as heroin and crack cocaine.

Fields was charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia, as well as third and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.