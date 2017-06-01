Lackawanna man pleads guilty to selling crack cocaine, assaulting person he believed was informant

By Published:

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lackawanna man has pleaded guilty to drug and retaliation charges in U.S. District Court.

Sharon Thompson, 25, of Lackawanna, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distributing crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a public housing property and conspiracy to retaliate against an informant.

According to assistant U.S. Attorney George C. Burgasser, who is handling the case, Thompson sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant working with the Lackawanna Police Department in May 2014. The purchase occurred within 1,000 feet of the Gates Housing Projects in Lackawanna.

In Oct. 2014, Thompson and another individual assaulted another individual who they believed was working with law enforcement. In addition, they stole a cell phone from the victim while the victim was unconscious.

Thompson is one of 18 defendants arrested in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that operated in and near the Gates Housing Project. To date, eight defendants have been convicted.

Thompson faces a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $2 million fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 20.

