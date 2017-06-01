Lane closures scheduled for I-290 in Tonawanda Saturday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Maintenance work is scheduled for the Interstate 290 bridge over Colvin Boulevard (Route 425) this weekend.

Lane closures will be in place on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Interstate 290 eastbound between Exit 1, Delaware Avenue (NY Route 384) and Exit 3, Niagara Falls Boulevard (U.S. Route 62).

Motorists are advised to expect slow traffic and to allow for additional travel time.

The work is weather sensitive and will be delayed in case of inclement weather.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For real-time travel information, call 511 or visit www.511ny.org. Find NYSDOT on the web at www.dot.ny.gov, and on Twitter at @NYSDOTBuffalo.