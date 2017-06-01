Local leaders weigh in on decision to leave Paris Accord

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – World, national, state and local leaders weighed in on President Donald Trump’s Thursday announcement that the U.S. will begin the process of pulling out of the Paris Accords, a global environmental pact to respond to climate change.

Emmanuel Macron, president of France,spoke against the White House’s decision to pull out of the agreement: “We all share the same responsibility – make our planet great again.”

“This is a sad chapter in the history of American public policy, and one that thoughtful public officials must commit to reverse,” Congressman Brian Higgins (D-26) said.

Congressman Chris Collins (R-27) said that he stands behind the decision.

“When you already have clean air and clean water like we do in the U.S., to say we’re going to impose an additional, say, 20 percent hurdle on us it just gets extraordinarily expensive,” Collins said. “It’s a burden on our power plants, it’s a burden then on the cost of energy, of business- it would be a wet blanket on the economy.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the decision to leave the agreement “reckless”, saying “New York State is committed to meeting the standards set forth in the Paris Accord, regardless of Washington’s irresponsible actions.”

He also signed an executive order stating that New York’s government agencies will uphold the policies of the Paris Accord, as well as taking more steps to address and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown issued a statement Thursday night, stating that climate change is a “global challenge requiring immediate attention”.

“I am proud to have signed on to the US Climate Alliance and the US Conference of Mayor’s Climate Protection Agreement,” Brown said. “In Buffalo, we stand in solidarity with leaders from across the country in condemning President Trump’s retreat from the Paris Agreement and reaffirm our commitment to the global community fighting climate change.”