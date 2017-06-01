Man, 32, missing from Orleans County

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Nathaniel A. Strong, 32, has been reported missing from Orleans County. Strong said that he was traveling into the village of Albion with a friend named Dennis to attend a AA meeting at Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse in the village of Albion.

He was reported to be seen at Plaza Liquor in Albion around 1 p.m. May 30.

He hasn’t had any contact with his family since the morning of May 30.

Strong is described as 6’2″, 200 lbs., with a medium build, blue eyes, and light brown hair. It’s unknown what he was last wearing, but he often wears a green “North Face” jacket.

According to an Orleans County Sheriff’s Department press release, Strong suffers from diabetes and a seizure disorder along with a traumatic brain injury. He also battles alcoholism.

Strong reportedly does not have his insulin or seizure medication with him. He does not have a vehicle.