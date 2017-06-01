Meet the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017

BUFFALO. N.Y. (WIVB) – The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame has inducted its class of 2017.

The 12-member class is the 27th class to be inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1991.

2017 GBSHOF Inductees :

Charles Daniels (D) – Olympic Swimming Gold Medalist

Danny DiLiberto – World Champion Billiards Player & Pro Boxer

Sandra Hollander (D) – Buffalo State Softball Coach

Willie “Hutch” Jones- Basketball player, Bishop Turner, Vanderbilt & NBA

Mike Keiser – World Renowned Golf Course Developer

E.J. McGuire (D) – NHL Hockey Administrator, Coach

Charles O’Brien – WNY HS Volleyball Coach and Pioneer

Danny Ozark (D) – Major League Baseball Manager

Vaughn Parker – Football Player, St. Joe’s Collegiate, UCLA and NFL

Michael Peca – Buffalo Sabres Hockey Player

Stacey Schroeder-Watt – Shot and Discus Record Holder & NCAA All-American

Tom Terhaar – Award-winning Olympic Rowing Coach