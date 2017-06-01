Meet the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017

BUFFALO. N.Y. (WIVB) – The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame has inducted its class of 2017.

The 12-member class is the 27th class to be inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1991.

2017 GBSHOF Inductees :

  • Charles Daniels (D) – Olympic Swimming Gold Medalist
  • Danny DiLiberto – World Champion Billiards Player & Pro Boxer
  • Sandra Hollander (D) – Buffalo State Softball Coach
  • Willie “Hutch” Jones- Basketball player, Bishop Turner, Vanderbilt & NBA
  • Mike Keiser – World Renowned Golf Course Developer
  • E.J. McGuire (D) – NHL Hockey Administrator, Coach
  • Charles O’Brien – WNY HS Volleyball Coach and Pioneer
  • Danny Ozark (D) – Major League Baseball Manager
  • Vaughn Parker – Football Player, St. Joe’s Collegiate, UCLA and NFL
  • Michael Peca – Buffalo Sabres Hockey Player
  • Stacey Schroeder-Watt – Shot and Discus Record Holder & NCAA All-American
  • Tom Terhaar – Award-winning Olympic Rowing Coach

