Meet the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017

BUFFALO. N.Y. (WIVB) – The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame has inducted its class of 2017.
The 12-member class is the 27th class to be inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1991.
2017 GBSHOF Inductees :
- Charles Daniels (D) – Olympic Swimming Gold Medalist
- Danny DiLiberto – World Champion Billiards Player & Pro Boxer
- Sandra Hollander (D) – Buffalo State Softball Coach
- Willie “Hutch” Jones- Basketball player, Bishop Turner, Vanderbilt & NBA
- Mike Keiser – World Renowned Golf Course Developer
- E.J. McGuire (D) – NHL Hockey Administrator, Coach
- Charles O’Brien – WNY HS Volleyball Coach and Pioneer
- Danny Ozark (D) – Major League Baseball Manager
- Vaughn Parker – Football Player, St. Joe’s Collegiate, UCLA and NFL
- Michael Peca – Buffalo Sabres Hockey Player
- Stacey Schroeder-Watt – Shot and Discus Record Holder & NCAA All-American
- Tom Terhaar – Award-winning Olympic Rowing Coach