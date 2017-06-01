Police: Man found with multiple stolen debit and credit cards

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police arrested a man they say stole numerous debit and credit cards.

On May 18, a city resident told police that their debit card was missing and that they noticed unauthorized purchases from their bank account.

In the middle of a multi-jurisdiction investigation, police say they identified a suspect, Jacob Keys, 33, and his vehicle.

Keys was eventually stopped by officers as he was leaving a business in the city Tuesday afternoon.

Inside Keys’ vehicle, police say they found numerous cards belonging to theft victims, including the complainant mentioned above.

Police say the cards were taken from vehicles.

When Keys was taken into custody, he was charged with seven counts each of forgery and criminal possession of stolen property.

In addition to those charges, authorities say Keys, who was on parole, has more charges pending related to purchases in Ellicott and Lakewood.

A violation of parole warrant was also issued.