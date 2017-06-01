Reddy bikes expanding in Buffalo

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Even though Uber and Lyft aren’t taking people from place to place just yet in Buffalo, bike sharing is already expanding.

An organization called Reddy Bikeshare allows riders to rent bicycles in the Queen City.

30 rental stations are already set up across the city, and the company is adding three more.

As part of a wellness initiative for its employees, M&T Bank is working with the organization.

“We’re really working with our employees to bring wellness to the bank, both in the sense of physical and health wellness, but we’re a bank, so also financial wellness as well,” Ann Marie Odrobina, who is with M&T Bank, said.

As June starts, there are now 200 Reddy bikes across Buffalo. Since they arrived, people have already made more than 16,000 trips on them.

