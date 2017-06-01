Roger Waters to play Keybank Center

BUFFALO, N,Y. (WIVB) – Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters will make a stop in Buffalo on his North American Us + Them Tour.

Waters will bring his show, featuring songs from Pink Floyd’s greatest albums, to the Keybank Center Sept. 9.

Waters’ Us + Them Tour will mark the U.K. artist’s first return to the U.S. since The Wall Live in 2010-2013.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. June 9.

Tickets are $199.50, $125.00, $75.00 and $55.00 (includes $3.50 facility fee) and can be purchased at the KeyBank Center Box Office, online at www.tickets.com, or by calling 888-223-6000. A random handbill policy will be in effect. A limited number of handbills are available now. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees. No service charge applies at the KeyBank Center Box Office. Dates and times subject to change without notice.