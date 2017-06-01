SPCA: Not all bunnies should be rescued

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring is one of the busiest times of the year for the Erie County SPCA, and as of Thursday morning, the West Seneca facility is housing more than 1,000 wildlife animals.

The animals include baby birds, rabbits and ducklings.

Since the start of May, 200 bunnies have been rescued and taken to the SPCA.

Not all bunnies should be rescued though, according to organizers.

Erie County SPCA Director of Wildlife Barbara Haney says “Most mother cottontails are around. They just only feed their baby twice in 24 hours, so make sure the mother isn’t there before you bring him in to us, because we really just want to bring in orphaned cottontails, not kidnapped cottontails.”

The SPCA says they are going to take care of the young rabbits before releasing them back into the wild.

