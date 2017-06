CHICAGO (WIVB) — Nutella lovers, rejoice! A stand-alone Nutella cafe was opened in Chicago.

On Wednesday, company officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the cafe, which is owned and operated by Nutella brand owner Ferrero.

Mario Batali’s “Eataly” locations already had Nutella counters within them in New York and Chicago.

Another Nutella cafe can be found inside a Toronto store.