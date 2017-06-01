State Police make 22 DWI arrests in WNY over Memorial Day Weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police arrested 22 people for driving while intoxicated over Memorial Day Weekend in Western New York.

The arrests were made as part of a state-wide crackdown effort on drinking and driving, distracted driving, and speeding.

Additionally, New York State Police Troop A (Western New York) issued 474 speeding tickets, 48 tickets for distracted driving, 428 tickets for child restraint or seat belt violations, and 17 “Move Over” tickets.

Statewide, state police charged 240 people with driving while intoxicated over the weekend.