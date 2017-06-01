Three charged with attempt to smuggle Suboxone into Orleans County Jail

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Orleans County Jail inmates and a relative of one of the inmates have been charged with attempting to smuggle the narcotic Suboxone into the jail following a two-month investigation.

Joshua Grosskopf, 26, was serving a six month sentence in the jail for petit larceny. He was charged with two counts of first degree promoting prison contraband, a class D felony.

Michael Borrero, 18, was serving a one year sentence for third degree burglary. He was charged with attempted first degree promoting prison contraband, a class E felony.

Mary Walton, 58, of Albion, was charged with two counts of first degree promoting prison contraband, a class D felony, and two counts of fifth degree conspiracy, a class E misdemeanor.

The corrections officers at the jail played a major role in the investigation, Jail Superintendent Scott Wilson said.

The investigation was conducted by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office’s correction division with support from the office’s criminal investigative division.

