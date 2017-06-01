Trico building to get $80 million makeover

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A historic Buffalo building is getting a million-dollar makeover.

Developers have plans to turn the old Trico headquarters into living and shopping space.

The Krog Group unveiled its plans for the Trico site on Washington St. on Wednesday.

Their $80 million project includes a hotel, retail space and apartments.

It will be designed to meet the needs of people in Buffalo’s medical corridor and downtown.

Mayor Byron Brown said “This property will perfectly compliment the development we’re seeing at the medical campus, the development we’re seeing in downtown Buffalo.”

The Buffalo Brownfield Restoration Corporation has owned the Trico Building for the last 10 years.