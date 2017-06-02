Bicyclist killed in Amherst accident

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A male bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle on North French Road Friday afternoon.

According to Amherst Police, the bicyclist was riding in the 4000 block of North French Road when he was struck by a 2014 Honda driven by a female driver from Amherst.

The cyclist sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identification of those involved is being withheld pending the notification of the family.

The accident is currently under investigation, and anyone with information related to the incident can call the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.

Swormville Fire Department and Twin City Ambulance assisted at the scene.